Presidential election: Rajnath Singh calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The BJP has authorized Singh and party president J P Nadda to hold consultations with other political parties including those in the opposition to evolve consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, sources said.

The conversation between Rajnath Singh and Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, took place against the backdrop of the July 18 presidential election in the country.

"Singh called Thackeray around 7 pm on Wednesday evening," said an aide to the CM.

(with inputs from PTI)