Mumbai: Heavy police deployment at Sena Bhavan in Dadar

Party workers gather outside Sena Bhavan, Dadar. Pic/Atul Kamble

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police deployed a large number of personnel at the Shiv Sena party's headquarters in Dadar after party workers started gathering to show their support to Uddhav Thackeray. The crisis in the Shiv Sena party started after senior leader Eknath Shinde went 'incommunicado' with a sizable number of MLAs.

Hundreds of party workers started assembling at Shiv Sena Bhavan after the news of Eknath Shinde's rebellion broke on Tuesday morning.

"This protest will continue against whoever betrays the Shiv Sena. Our leader Uddhav Thackeray will overcome all these problems and emerge victorious," one woman at the site said.

