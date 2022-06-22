Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena strongman rebels; BJP senses chance for 'Operation Lotus'

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

After distancing party leaders during the pandemic and grappling with ill health, CM Thackeray did take remedial steps, but was it too little too late?

Uddhav Thackeray


It’s disadvantage Shiv Sena ever since the party forged an alliance with the NCP and Congress. This is not just a line the BJP has stuck to, but Uddhav Thackeray’s party leaders too have been complaining about it. While Thackeray remained inaccessible due to the pandemic and his surgery, he did try to address complaints of discrimination by NCP ministers who are in charge of important departments like finance, it was perhaps not enough to stem the resentment. Also, rebel Eknath Shinde has been raising Sena’s compromise on its core Hindutva ideology.

While the NCP controls departments that are key to reaching out to the people, Sena’s second-run leadership and MLAs will be facing off in polls with the BJP, which says the party has compromised on its core Hidutva ideology. 




Leaders and MLAs, from Sena and its associates, have openly expressed their displeasure over the inaccessibility of the CM, who is also their party leader. The pandemic and illness of Thackeray restrained him from interacting with his legislators or visiting their constituencies.


shiv sena nationalist congress party congress uddhav thackeray sanjay raut aaditya thackeray Rajya Sabha mumbai mumbai news

