Thane city records 85 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.36 per cent

Thane city reported 85 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,91,981, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 8.

With the addition of the latest cases on Friday, the city currently has 1,007 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 2,138.

As per the bulletin, 258 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,88,836. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.36 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, up by 266 from a day ago, and seven more deaths linked to the infection, taking the state's overall tally to 79,98,673 and the toll to 1,47,971.

The recovery of 3,499 persons from the infection took the number of people discharged so far to 78,31,851, leaving the state with an active tally of 18,851. State health department data showed the coronavirus recovery rate at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent.