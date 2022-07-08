Thane: 3 men rescued from river rocks amid heavy rains

The three had gone for a swim and had climbed on to the boulders for safety as water engulfed them due to heavy rains

File Photo

Three people who got stranded on the rocks in the middle of Chena river in Mira Bhayander in Thane district amid rains on Friday were rescued by local fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The three had gone for a swim and had climbed on to the boulders for safety as water engulfed them due to heavy rains, Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade told PTI.

"Bhayander residents Sandeep Tripathi, Mannan Bawsar and Sourabh Patil, all in their early 20s, were rescued with the help of ropes," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.