Maharashtra: Man commits thefts in Thane after losses in gold business; held

The police have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 35 lakh from the accused, a police official said

A man who once ran a gold distilling business has been arrested after he allegedly took to stealing following losses, a Thane police official said on Friday. Abhijit Rai (38), a resident of Kamathipura in Mumbai, has revealed he was involved in at least 13 house breaking thefts (HBTs) in Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Vasai areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Sachin Gujnal told reporters.

"His arrest has solved a case involving theft of 100 tolas ( a tola is around 11.7 grams) of gold besides silver from a home in Tilaknagar in Dombivali. Probing the case, Manpada police checked CCTV footage and followed inputs, leading to Rai's arrest," he said.

"We have recovered 712 grams of gold ornaments and 257.89 grams of silver ornaments, all worth Rs 35 lakh, from him. He had a gold distilling business but took to thefts after suffering losses, he has told police," the official added.

