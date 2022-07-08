BREAKING: No mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, says Western Railway

The Western Railway will carry out maintenance work on railway tracks, signaling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on an up and down slow line from 12.30 am to 4:30am on July 10 July, 2022 between Vasai Road and Virar stations

The Western Railway (WR) will not carry out a mega block on Sunday. The WR will, however, carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signaling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on an up and down slow line from 12.30 am to 4:30am on July 10 July, 2022 between Vasai Road and Virar stations, the WR said in a statement released on Friday.

According to a press release issued by chief public relations officer, Sumit Thakur of WR, During the block period, some slow line suburban trains will be operated through the fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar stations. Hence there will be no mega block in the day time on Sunday.

Meanwhile, In connection with the girder launching work of South Foot Over Bridge at Dadar station, a block is scheduled in the intervening night of

July 9 and 10.

According to a press release issued by WR, the details of the trains would be affected due to the block are, Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Mumbai Central Express on July 9 which will be short terminated at Andheri station and Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Mail which will be dealt with on Platform No. 4 of Dadar station and hence will avail double halt at Dadar.