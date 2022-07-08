Breaking News
Maharashtra cop transforms vegetation plot into two football-sized grounds

Updated on: 08 July,2022 03:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

The transformation of the ground began after IPS officer Atul Kulkarni from Chandrapur visited the spot and decided to revamp the plot. Kulkarni enrolled at least 300 home guards to revamp the ground and it is now also being used for sports activities and training sessions

The ground before (L) and after (R) the revamp. Pic/ Chandrapur Police


What looked like a plot under heavy vegetation and sewage pass through area for locals in Chandrapur city in Maharashtra around six months ago, is now a ground for police and home guards to do yoga, play football and cricket




The ground before revamp. Pic/ Chandrapur Police


The transformation of the ground began after IPS officer Atul Kulkarni from Chandrapur visited the spot and decided to revamp the plot. Kulkarni enrolled at least 300 home guards to revamp the ground and it is now also being used for their training sessions. 

The ground after revamp. Pic/ Chandrapur Police

"It was a big space that was lying unusable for a long time. The condition of the plot was extremely bad since there was an open sewage line passing through it apart from vegetation. We decided to work on it and make it into a usable space for sporting activities. It took almost six months for the entire revamp," Atul Kulkarni told mid-day.com. 

The sewage line that was passing through the ground. Pic/ Chandrapur Police

He added, "We enrolled our home guards and officials who worked round the clock on a daily basis and in six months we were able to open the ground for use. It now has a football ground, an open space to play cricket, 400 metres of running track and also a yoga area."

The homeguards along with IPS officer Atul Kulkarni during the tree plantation drive. Pic/ Chandrapur Police  

Recently at ground, a tree plantation drive was also organised by Kulkarni where hundreds of home guards took part and around 3000 trees were planted to add to the makeover of the ground. 

