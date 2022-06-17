Maha farmer applies for Rs 6.6 crore bank loan to buy helicopter, says ‘farmers should dream big too’

22-year-old Kailas Patange, who owns two acres of land says farming has become unaffordable over the years due to irregular rainfall and drought conditions

Aggrieved by farming, a cultivator from Maharashtra's Hingoli has approached bank for a loan of Rs 6 crore to buy a helicopter and rent it out.

22-year-old Kailas Patange, who owns two acres of land says farming has become unaffordable over the years due to irregular rainfall and drought conditions.

Patange, who cultivated soybean on his land over the last two years did not fetch good returns due to unseasonal rains. Crop insurance money could not help him either.

All these factors led Patange to the idea of buying a helicopter. He also believes that not only wealthy people but, "farmers should dream big too."

