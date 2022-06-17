Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today

The students can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in

Over a week after announcing the HSC results, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the results for SSC board examination on Friday, June 17 at 1 pm. The students can check their scores at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and msbshse.co.in.

The official announcement of the same was made by State School Education and Sports Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday afternoon. After a significant dip in the pass percentage, this year in the HSC results all eyes are now on SSC results.

Last year, the Mumbai board recorded a 99.95 passing per cent. Of nine divisions, the Konkan division topped the list with a pass percentage of 100 per cent. A total of 15,75,806 students registered for the Maharashtra SSC board test 2021, with 15,74,994 passing and being promoted to junior college. Last year, boys performed better than girls.

