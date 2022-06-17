Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India

At least 200 trains were affected, 35 cancelled and 13 short-terminated, railway officials said

Smoke billows from a train after it was set on fire by people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Ballia. Pic/PTI

One person was killed in police firing in Secunderabad, the first casualty of protests against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme that raged through several states for the third day on Friday with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

At least 200 trains were affected, 35 cancelled and 13 short-terminated, railway officials said. As angry crowds, some armed with brickbats and stones, fanned out across large parts of India, from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Army chief Gen Manoj Pande were among those who stepped in to assuage concerns.

The Army chief said the government's decision to raise the upper age limit to 23 years from 21 under the scheme in 2022 will provide an opportunity to youths who were preparing to join the force but couldn't in the last two years.

Also read: Agnipath scheme protest: Train set on fire, people on streets; as protests intensify in parts of country



Opposition reacts

The Congress on Friday demanded its immediate rollback, saying it is neither in the interest of the country nor its security. The party's Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said the scheme should be taken back immediately and a three-year age relaxation be announced for youths who could not join the armed forces due to delays in recruitment.



Former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav on Friday said the 'Agnipath' scheme is not a reform but an "attempt to damage" the existing system of recruitment in the armed forces and demanded that the Centre should "revisit" the initiative.

Opposing the Central government scheme, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday demanded its 'immediate' withdrawal.

Section 144 imposed in Haryana

The agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continued for the second consecutive day in

Haryana. Protests erupted at Hero Honda Chowk in the Narnaul of Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Friday. Police in Narnaul had to chase away the agitators and detain a few of them.