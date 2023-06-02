He refuses to be friends again...

You can’t force someone to feel a certain way towards you, but you can always work on your own relationship with your boyfriend and realize that the only thing that matters is how you feel about each other. Also, acknowledge that he has a mind of his own

I recently got into an argument with my girlfriend’s older brother about something trivial, but it has damaged our relationship quite drastically. We used to spend a lot of time together because he used to like me, but that has changed, and he barely speaks to me anymore. My girlfriend thinks this is okay, but I am worried because I have a feeling this will have a larger impact on us down the line. We are very serious about our future together and I don’t want this minor disagreement to sour things for us as a family. I have tried to reach out to him multiple times, but he has just given up on trying to rekindle the connection we had. What should I do to try and fix this?

There’s nothing you can do if you have reached out and failed to get him to engage. This won’t work with just one person doing the work, and maybe you need to step back and give it a little time. Speak to your girlfriend about why this is important because she clearly doesn’t get your point of view. It’s also possible that her brother doesn’t fully understand your commitment to his sister, which may make a huge difference to how he sees you. Either way, this isn’t something you can rush, because he hasn’t forgiven you yet. Ask your girlfriend to intervene at some point, get him to understand how serious you are about him and his family, and this will resolve itself in time.

My boyfriend’s best friend hates me for some reason and can’t stop telling him to break up with me. I am always afraid that he will listen. How can I get him to like me?

You can’t force someone to feel a certain way towards you, but you can always work on your own relationship with your boyfriend and realize that the only thing that matters is how you feel about each other. Also, acknowledge that he has a mind of his own.

