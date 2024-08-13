Breaking News
Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam accuses Uddhav Thackeray of secretly meeting Gupta family
Bombay HC on Indrani Mukerjea's overseas travel plea: If bank work can be done from India, get it done
Supriya Sule demands discussion on Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief
Bangladeshi smuggler killed in retaliatory fire by BSF in West Bengal
Former Ministry of Finance official writes to Sitharaman seeking judicial probe into Hindenburg allegations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > How do I know if she feels the same

How do I know if she feels the same?

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

It’s impossible to assume what the future holds, or what someone thinks of you, without putting yourself out there and asking

How do I know if she feels the same?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
How do I know if she feels the same?
x
00:00

How do I know if I have a realistic chance at getting into a relationship with someone? I have been having flirtatious conversations with this person, and I know she is interested in me to a certain extent because she replies to my messages quickly. It’s just hard to understand if this is just casual conversation or if she reciprocates my feelings for her. I know she will agree to go out if I ask her, and the only reason I haven’t is because I want to make sure this will go somewhere. If it doesn’t, it will break my heart and I would rather not try. It’s better for me to assume this isn’t happening than to put myself through something that will cause me pain. How do I find out what she wants?
You want to experience something without putting in the work. It’s like saying you want to watch a movie about rock-climbing rather than attempting to climb yourself. Why not put yourself in her shoes and see this from her perspective? How is she supposed to gauge her feelings for you without being given an opportunity to find out what you’re like? If it doesn’t work, that’s life. If it does, it will be because you both decide to give it a chance and do what it takes. It’s impossible to assume what the future holds, or what someone thinks of you, without putting yourself out there and asking.


My boyfriend is unkind to me, which hurts because I went against my family to be with him. I gave up a lot and, the minute I committed to him, he changed and began treating me badly. I don’t know what to do. Please help.
Nothing can justify someone treating you badly, irrespective of what reasons they may claim to have. If this relationship is not working and you feel disrespected, accept that it has failed and consider moving on.]



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK