How do I know where I stand?

My boyfriend recently told me that he wanted to rethink our relationship, and it’s because we had an argument and I said something he thought was offensive. I apologised later, of course, but for some reason he hasn’t been able to put that behind him and move on. We have been together for two years, and he now wants to evaluate this and think about our future because of that one argument. I don’t know if he is just using it as an example because he wants to break up with me, but it’s driving me crazy because he hasn’t texted or called in two weeks, and it just makes me feel as if I am at his mercy. What should I do?

If you are made to feel as if you are at the mercy of your partner, and you have no clarity about where this relationship is going, that’s a bad sign because it signifies an imbalance of power. Arguments are common and necessary because they allow two people to understand each other better. If he can’t accept your apology or isn’t being clear about what he wants, ask him for clarity or point out that what he is doing is unfair and disrespectful. If he doesn’t reach out and talk, it’s also a form of immaturity bordering on emotional abuse. Tell him this and, if he doesn’t amend his behaviour, you’re the one who should rethink this relationship.

Is it weird if one person in a relationship just stops communicating as much as they used to? My girlfriend barely responds on WhatsApp these days but, when we first began dating, we used to chat for hours. Is she tired of me after six months?

It takes time to get to a stage where your communication isn’t just consistent, but also meaningful. Ask her about this when you meet next, and don’t rely on WhatsApp if and when you can speak to each other in person.

