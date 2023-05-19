Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Maharashtra: Crimes against women in state tripled in 5 year
Thane: Doctor caught red-handed trying to sell 22-day-old boy for Rs 7 lakh to woman
Mumbai: Malad blazes get BMC to set up a mini fire station in Kurar village
Mumbai: You can now blame asst commissioners for some potholed roads
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Timepass News > Dr Love News > Article > Should I go on a date with him

Should I go on a date with him?

Updated on: 19 May,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The only answer that works is one you arrive at together, because the two of you alone can decide upon boundaries involving your personal and professional lives

Should I go on a date with him?

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article
Should I go on a date with him?
x
00:00

A friend of mine recently told me he has had a crush on me for many years. I didn’t react, and said I was flattered, but I have been thinking about him since we had that conversation. He and I have been friends for almost a decade and know each other’s families well, too. We have also both been single for a while and are familiar with our exes and past relationships. I am beginning to think that I should go on a date with him a few times if only to see if my feelings towards him change and turn into something else. Is this a bad idea? I can just let things stay the way they are and I know he won’t be upset, but part of me feels as if I should try it because if it works, it may be life-changing for us both. What should I do?
You should go out a few times and see how you feel, because it seems as if you have weighed the pros and cons of this already. If he seems mature enough to not have a problem with you rejecting him, that is a great thing because it implies the two of you have strong lines of communication open. You’re right about the possibility of this being good for you both too, and you can always discuss the possibility of nothing happening to avoid any unnecessary awkwardness in the future. Go out, see how you both feel, and keep talking about it until you both have a better understanding of what this means and what your expectations from each other are.


I want to tell my girlfriend to go easy on her work because it eats into our personal lives, but she believes I should keep her professional life separate. Is she right or am I being too pushy?
The only answer that works is one you arrive at together, because the two of you alone can decide upon boundaries involving your personal and professional lives.



The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love relationships sex and relationships

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK