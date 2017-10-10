Umang Bedi, the India Managing Director of social networking giant Facebook, has resigned from the role, just over a year after he joined the company.

Facebook India, in a statement, confirmed the development, saying, "Umang Bedi will be leaving his role at Facebook at the end of this year".

"He has built a really strong team and business during his time with us, and we wish him all the best," it added. Facebook has named Sandeep Bhushan - who currently serves as Director - Consumer and Media (South Asia) as the interim managing director.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bhushan joined Facebook in April 2015 from Samsung Electronics. He has also been associated with HT Media and Hindustan Unilever.

Bedi had joined Facebook in July last year, taking over the India business from Kirthiga Reddy who moved to the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, the US. He was mandated to lead strategic relationships with top clients and regional agencies in the country. Prior to joining Facebook, Bedi served as the managing director of the South Asia region at Adobe.

After the US, India accounts for the second largest base of users for Facebook with well over 200 million users. Globally, it had over 2 billion monthly active users at the end of June, 2017.