28-year-old software techie ends life by jumping off balcony in Pune

A 28-year-old software techie committed suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of his balcony in Pune due to mental illness. The deceased identified as Rohit Bapurao Patil (28), hails from Dhule and was residing at Green society in Wakad. Patil was an electrical engineer who later took up computer courses and was working with a reputed IT company in Pune.



Senior Inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station said, "Rohit was suffering from a psychological disorder known as schizophrenia and was undergoing treatment for it. He was unmarried and stayed in Pune with his elder brother Yogesh (37) and sister-in-law. "



"The incident took place on Thursday around 12.30 pm in the afternoon when he jumped off the 12th floor of the housing society where he resided. We rushed him to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. Further investigation is currently underway," he added. The Wakad police have filed the case of suicide and probing the case further.

In another incident, a man in his 60s allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping in front of a moving train at the Tilak Nagar station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), police said. The victim jumped in front of the train heading towards Dwarka around 10:40 am, a DMRC spokesperson said, adding that services were briefly delayed on the Blue Line that connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida.

"An elderly man, about 65, jumped in front of a metro train at Tilak Nagar metro station. He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammed Ali said. Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased, Ali added. On Wednesday, Sita Ram Arora, an elderly resident of Ramesh Nagar, had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Ramesh Nagar metro station on the Blue Line.

Also Read: IT employee hangs self, names two colleagues in suicide note in Pune