AAP leaders, workers march to L-G's office

Former minister Yashwant Sinha joins protest as Delhi CM and cabinet colleagues continue sit-in for demands

AAP leaders and workers protest outside the L-G's office

The fight between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor over IAS officers' "strike" intensified on Wednesday with thousands of AAP leaders and workers marching to the L-G's office where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues have been staging a sit-in since Monday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday joined Health Minister Satyendar Jain on the third day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha also joined AAP leaders and workers outside the CM's residence from where the protest march proceeded to the L-G's office.

The Aam Aadmi Party said an "Emergency-like" situation prevailed in the national capital and sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention. "It's an Emergency-like situation in Delhi. The entire work of the Delhi government is crippled due to strike by IAS officers for past four months," Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, adding that the Lt Governor was working at the "behest" of the Modi government.

The AAP government's demands to the L-G include direction to IAS officers to end their "strike", action against those who have struck work for "four months". It has also asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations. The IAS officers' association has maintained that no officer is on strike and no work of the Delhi government has been affected.