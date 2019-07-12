AB de Villiers breaks silence on Twitter: I didn't try to force myself in the World Cup squad

cricket-world-cup

AB de Villiers' statement comes after CSA's selection panel went on to claim that he eyed a comeback to the South African cricket team on the day of team selection for World Cup 2019.

AB de Villiers with wife Danielle

Former South African star cricketer AB de Villiers finally issued a statement on Friday when he took to social media to talk about the contact between CSA and him.

He confirmed that there was no contact between him and the Cricket South Africa for many months after he planned to come out of retirement during the ongoing World Cup 2019.

AB de Villers went on to share a heartfelt note and clarify the same on social media. Here's what AB had to say: "Now the Proteas' World Cup campaign is over, and the team cannot be distracted, I would like to respond to unjustified criticism of me during the tournament. I continue to be asked to comment on the disclosure, and distortion, of a private conversation that took place just before the squad, was announced and, for the benefit of anyone who may have felt let down, would like to explain what happened."

"First, I announced my retirement from international cricket in May 2018 because I wanted to reduce my workload and spend more time with my wife and young sons. Some have insisted I was motivated purely by money. They are wrong. In truth, I have turned down many lucrative offers to play around the world, and have cut the time spent away from home each year from eight months to just over three months," AB added.

The 35-year-old said that after playing in the IPL, he asked current skipper Faf Du Plessis whether he could represent Proteas in the World Cup and added no demands were made by him ahead of the tournament.

"During the weeks and months that followed, there was no formal contact between Cricket South Africa or the Proteas and me. I didn't call them, and they didn't call me. I had made my decision and the Proteas moved on, enjoying success under the expert guidance of coach Ottis Gibson and the outstanding captaincy of Faf du Plessis," de Villiers' statement further said.

"Faf and I have been friends since we were at school together and, two days before the World Cup squad was announced, I contacted him for a chat. I had been in decent form during the Indian Premier League and casually repeated what I had said when asked a year earlier, that I was available if required... but only if required. I made absolutely no demands at all. I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice," he added.

When SA lost their third match in a row at the 2019 World Cup, the decision of de Villiers wanting to come out of retirement was all up in the media. However, de Villiers said it was not him who leaked the news and added that he was unfairly described as arrogant.

"Then, Out of the blue, on the evening after the Proteas lost to India, suffering a third successive World Cup defeat, elements of our private conversation were disclosed to the media, and distorted to cast me in the worst possible light. The story was not leaked by me, or anybody associated with me, or by Faf. Maybe someone wanted to deflect criticism. I don't know," de Villiers said.

"As a result, I was unfairly described as arrogant, selfish and indecisive but, with all humility, my conscience is clear. I retired for honest reasons and, when asked if I could be available for the World Cup, agreed to keep the door open. In the event, understandably, the team moved on. No problem. I am not angry with anybody," he added.

Inputs from ANI

