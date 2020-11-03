Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for molesting female co-star during film shoot granted bail

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Gondia police in a molestation case, was granted bail by a local court. According to sources, the 57-year-old actor was arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra.

The police officials said that Raaz allegedly molested a woman during the shoot of a movie named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh.

Raaz is popularly known for his epic 'Kauwa Biryani' scene from Bollywood movie Run. His other notable characters in Bollywood films include Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Raghu Romeo, Mumbai Xpress, Bombay To Goa and Monsoon Wedding.

