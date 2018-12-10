Beyonce looks ethereal at Isha Ambani's sangeet

hollywood

Beyonce took to Instagram to share some images of herself from Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Picture courtesy/Beyonce's Instagram account

Beyonce has just released photographs from her appearance at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash, and the singer looks no less than a queen in her ravishing red ensemble. The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker took to Instagram to share some images of herself from the occasion. In one of them, she can be seen wearing a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress.

The second picture gives a more closer look at the singer's accessories - all in gold- including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings, with simple, yet classy makeup to perfectly complete the look. A third black and white picture shows the leggy lass posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.

Beyonce also shared images and a short video from her performance at the pre-wedding festivity, where she can be seen slaying in a golden bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots. The designer duo, too, uploaded pictures of the 'Queen' on Instagram.

Beyonce arrived in Udaipur earlier on Sunday to attend pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis. Isha, the daughter of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on December 12.

