Coronavirus outbreak: 12 of Kandivli temple test positive

Twelve members of the Sai Dham temple in Kandivli East, who were distributing food and ration to the poor since the first day of lockdown, were tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The 'Sevaks' who tested positive were living in the temple quarters while taking all precautionary measures, using masks and hand gloves while distributing food.

"Their swab sample was recently taken and of the 17 tested, 12 tested positive (asymptomatic)," a BMC official from R-South ward informed. The trust members decided to get tested after some of them began having sore throats and mild fever.

Of the 12 patients, nine are asymptomatic and have been shifted to a COVID Care Centre in Sai Nagar, Kandivli West, and the rest who had mild symptoms are admitted to a COVID hospital. The temple premises have been sanitised, the civic official added.

The temple trust has been distributing food and ration to thousands across Kandivli's slums and also to some cops on check-post duties, said an official from Samtanagar police station.

Ramesh Joshi, the trustee of Sai Dham temple, was unavailable for comment.

