COVID-19 positive Paulo Dybala singing, dancing with girlfriend Oriana in quarantine

Argentine footballer Paulo Dybala has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth time recently. His pop-star girlfriend Oriana Sabatini has also contracted the virus.

However, the couple have continued to keep their spirits high despite the setback. The Argentine pair have been constantly posting pictures and videos on social media to keep themselves and their fans entertained.

In one such post, the Juventus star and Oriana are seen honing their PlayStation skills.

In another video, the Argentine football star is seen working out in his home gym and simultaneously joining in a TikTok dance routine with Oriana.

In yet another video, Paulo is playing the piano while Oriana is singing. Some of Paulo's football pals like Douglas Costa, Claudio Marchisio and Nicolas Tagliafico have been impressed with his musical ability and even commented on the video.

Paulo and Oriana, the niece of Argentine tennis legend Gabriela Sabatini, first met in 2017 but announced their relationship only after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

