Elections 2019: Congress-JD(S) will deliberate on reasons of defeat, says Karnataka CM

As the BJP badly mauled the ruling coalition, Kumaraswamy conceded defeat and said he respected the mandate of the people. "Leaders of both parties of coalition will hold a discussion about the loss of JD(S)-Congress coalition candidates

CM H D Kumaraswamy (R) and Cong's D K Shivakumar. Pic/AFP

Bengaluru: Calling the Lok Sabha polls results "unexpected", Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the leaders of his party JD(S) and Congress would deliberate on the reasons behind the defeat in the election.

"Our party has seen many victories & losses over the years and party workers need not lose heart on this loss. Let us strive to strengthen the party in the days ahead," the CM tweeted. He congratulated PM Narendra Modi for emerging victorious for the second time, saying he respected people's mandate.

He also thanked the workers of coalition parties, JD(S) and the Congress, for the support and cooperation during the elections. Former CM and Congress strongman Siddaramaiah too tweeted on the same lines, saying the results were unexpected.

While greeting the PM on his return to power for the second time, Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Winning and losing is an integral part of our electoral politics & this is the beauty of democratic process. Though the loss was unexpected, we humbly accept people' mandate. I thank all those who supported our candidates & our fight will continue." Siddaramaiah said they would protect the interests of the people of Karnataka in Parliament in one voice.

