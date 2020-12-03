IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: 'We needed that winning boost,' says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said the consolation win over Australia in the third and final ODI was a timely "boost" for the remainder of the tour, made possible by the freshness that came with a changed squad.

India, who made four changes going into the game, got past Australia by 13 runs to pick up a win after losing the series. India will next take on the hosts in three T20Is (starting Friday) followed by four Tests (starting December 17).

"We were put under the pump in the first half and in the second half of Australia’s innings. Shubman [Gill] and others coming in, it brings in a bit freshness...the team needed that kind of a boost," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Kohli made 63 but the unbeaten 150-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (66) and Hardik Pandya (92) gave India a fighting chance.

Virat finishes 2020 without an ODI ton

India skipper Virat Kohli will end the year 2020 as one in which he failed to score a single century in ODIs for the first time since his debut year of 2008. This is also the first time since 2008 that Kohli has featured in less than 10 ODIs in a calendar year.

242

No. of innings taken by Virat Kohli to score 12,000 ODI runs, fastest by any batsman

