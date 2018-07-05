Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na clocks 10 years

With Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza rose to fame and set the best friend goals as 'Jai and Aditi' to public

Pic courtesy/Avantika Malik Khan Instagram account

"Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", a 2008 released film that was loved by youth, has completed 10 years on Wednesday. Produced by actor Aamir Khan and his cousin Mansoor Khan, the film also marked the debut of actor Imran Khan.

Imran's wife Avantika Malik Khan got nostalgic and penned a message along with the film's poster on Instagram. "10 years since the release of 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' today (Wednesday), where does time go? So much love to everyone I met during the making of this wonderful film that changed our lives forever," her post reads.

With "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza rose to fame and set the best friend goals as 'Jai and Aditi' to public.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever