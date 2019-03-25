Kamal Hassan not to contest polls: I will work for the success of my candidates

regional-cinema

Kamal Haasan will not be contesting either the Lok Sabha polls or the by-polls happening in 18 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu state.



Actor-turned-politician and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan will not be contesting any coming elections in the state. Hassan will not be contesting either the Lok Sabha polls or the by-polls happening in 18 constituencies of the state. "I take pride in lifting this (announced candidates) palanquin rather than being on one. I have a lot of work to do. I will work for the success of my candidates," he said on Sunday. Hassan had founded the party on February 21, 2018, to contest elections in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, Haasan had hit out at the Tamil Nadu ruling party AIADMK over its alleged links and inaction in connection with the Pollachi sexual assault case. In a video posted on his Twitter, Haasan said, "This is a country where gods lived and fought if something happened to their wives. How are you going to wipe the insult made to your Amma Mr Edappadi K Palaniswami."

Haasan was referring to ex Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. In Pollachi sex scandal, more than fifty women were lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed. Four accused persons identified as Sabarirajan, Sathish, Thirunavukarasu, and Vasan Kumar were arrested in the case.

