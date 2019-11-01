Larger-than-life carnival song to be shot soon for Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty to wrap up Sooryavanshi with a grand carnival song, along the lines of Golmaal 4 title track.
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is racing towards the finish line. As the superstar kicks off the penultimate schedule of the cop thriller in the city today, the final schedule that is slated for November-end is being planned down to the last detail. Director Rohit Shetty has saved the last for the best — he intends to film a grand song featuring Kumar, leading lady Katrina Kaif and the entire cast next month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
A trade source says, "On the cards for the month-long final schedule in Hyderabad is the shoot of some action scenes, including a car chase sequence featuring Akshay. But Rohit is the most gung-ho about filming the dance number. In his signature style, the director has envisioned it as a larger-than-life, carnival song that will see the entire cast of the cop thriller come together. It will be along the lines of the title tracks of Golmaal Again [2017] and Simmba [2018]. An elaborate set will be built for the song, which will also feature as many as 300 background dancers."
A still from Golmaal Again
It may be recalled that Shetty had spearheaded another schedule in Hyderabad last month. The filmmaker had brought his three on-screen heroes — Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh aka Simmba and Kumar aka ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi — together for the climax.
Rohit Shetty
The filmmaker's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez, confirmed the news of the final schedule.
-
No family album can begin without a throwback to childhood! Can you spot Akshay Kumar in this photo from his school days? Look closer! Hint: He is standing in the second row from the top. Still clueless? Click on the next photo to find out! (All pictures courtesy: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's Instagram accounts)
-
The boy circled in red is Akshay Kumar! Did you guess it right? Tell us in comments below!
-
Born on September 9, 1967, Akshay Kumar's birth name was Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia. He was born in Amritsar. Akki's father Hari Om Bhatia was a military officer.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia.
-
Regarded as an action star in his early days, Akshay Kumar has cemented his place in the industry over almost three decades by featuring in romance dramas, comedies and issue-based movies. Akshay Kumar was 24 when he made his Bollywood debut.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with his father Hari Om Bhatia.
-
Akshay Kumar's debut Bollywood film was opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya, titled Saugandh, which released in 1991.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with his sister Alka.
-
A couple of years ago, Akshay Kumar had told media, saying, "This is the best phase for me as an actor. I was always wary of having an image. When I came into the film industry I was given an action hero tag, no one would offer me a romantic or comedy film, only action films were offered to me. I kept doing action films for 14 years. There was no growth. I would call this as the best phase as I can do a lot of things like 'Kesari', as an action film, 'Housefull 4' as a comedy film and some socially-relevant movies. I get to play so many characters and do all kind of films."
In picture: Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna in a photo from their younger days. The couple married on January 17, 2001.
-
It was tough for Akshay Kumar to break out from the action hero mould, though. The actor saw many failures in the journey.
In picture: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.
-
Akshay Kumar still credits frequent collaborator, filmmaker Priyadarshan, for trusting him with light-hearted movies. "I also have to thank David Dhawan who gave me 'Me Aur Mrs Khiladi' and Rajkumar Santoshi for 'Khakee'. Things started changing since then," admitted Akshay in a press conference.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with son Aarav Bhatia. Twinkle Khanna gave birth to their first child - Aarav - on September 15, 2002.
-
He may have done a spate of patriotic and issue-based films recently but don't slot Akshay Kumar into a category just yet. The actor said that he is changing his gear by doing comedy and potboilers next. "I hate getting tagged. I don't like people telling me that 'He does good action or he keeps doing patriotic stuff'. I feel suffocated when they try to put me in a corner, I feel like running away from it. I hate it," said Akki.
In picture: Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav. This picture was clicked after Akshay won National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performance in the film Rustom.
-
"That's why I'm doing films like 'Housefull 4', 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Kesari', 'Good News' and a horror-comedy," Akshay Kumar said in an interview in 2018. Akshay has booked the Independence Day weekend in Bollywood for some years with a release and this year is no different as he has Mission Mangal, hitting theatres on August 15, 2019.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with Aarav. Like father, like son, isn't it?
-
"I don't do patriotic films to prove a point, I do it because the stories are so beautiful... When I watched 'Gold', I was blown away. We knew that we were making a sports drama but we didn't think it would turn out to be such a commercial film," he added. While most of the big stars stick to one or two releases a year, Akshay has always managed to give three-four films a year, which he credits to time management.
In picture: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were blessed with their second child - daughter Nitara - on September 25, 2012.
-
"I never find it difficult to switch characters. Once the costume is off, and the film is over, I move to the next. I am not one of those who lock themselves in a room for a month to prepare for a role. I can't do that," said Akshay Kumar.
In picture: One look at Akshay Kumar's Instagram account and it gets pretty much clear that the superstar is a doting family man. Here, Akki with his little daughter Nitara Kumar.
-
Well, Akshay Kumar always takes time out of his hectic shooting schedules to be with his family.
-
In fact, the actor mostly never works on a Sunday and dedicates his time to be with his wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara.
-
Isn't this a lovely photo of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Nitara? Picture perfect, we say! This was taken during one of their vacations in Africa.
-
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna go retro! The power-couple and their social media PDA often make fans envy.
-
We take a look at some more candid pictures of Akshay Kumar with his family!
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia (Akki's mother-in-law)
-
This photo of Nitara applying nail polish to doting daddy Akshay Kumar made our hearts melt!
-
This one's historic! In the picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen preparing food along with his son Aarav in the kitchen. As Aarav breaks the egg, Akshay looks at him intently. Twinkle Khanna captioned the image on social media as, "Father and son busy making souffle and layered white chocolate mousse for our dinner guests. I have trained my boys well [sic]."
-
This one was clicked when Akshay Kumar and his family were off to Swiss vacation. The actor often takes off on vacations with his family.
-
Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna's picture taken during New Year's party back in 2016.
-
Like wine (which they don't touch), Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna get better with every passing year, in terms of health and fitness.
-
Akshay Kumar's street-smart wisdom has held him in good stead, whether in personal life or career decisions. The marriage with Twinkle Khanna has worked out well not because they make the 'Perfect Couple', but because they know each other's blemishes and blind spots and have worked their way around them.
-
Akshay Kumar may not exactly be a style icon for men, but by his own admission, he feels happy when people call him fashionable.
-
Akshay Kumar credits his beautiful wife, Twinkle Khanna for his evolved sartorial sense.
-
"My mother-in-law [Dimple Kapadia] is a style icon and wouldn't have me any other way. I have no option but match up to the ladies in the family. When my house was being made, my only contribution was to say nothing. And it looks pretty damn good," said Akshay Kumar, in an interview with mid-day.
-
"The same way, when Tina (Twinkle Khanna) tells me what to wear, whether it's by bullying or not, I just follow her instructions," Akshay Kumar said with a chuckle.
-
Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna on 17 January 2001. The couple completed 18 years of blissful marriage this year!
-
Akshay Kumar is not just a superstar of Bollywood, but also a doting dad and a loving husband. And these pictures are proof. What do you think?
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Akshay Kumar!
It's Akshay Kumar birthday today. As the actor turns 52 on September 9, 2019, we bring you candid pictures of the 'Khiladi' actor that prove he is a doting family man. Take a look!
