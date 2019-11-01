Larger-than-life carnival song to be shot soon for Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is racing towards the finish line. As the superstar kicks off the penultimate schedule of the cop thriller in the city today, the final schedule that is slated for November-end is being planned down to the last detail. Director Rohit Shetty has saved the last for the best — he intends to film a grand song featuring Kumar, leading lady Katrina Kaif and the entire cast next month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.



A trade source says, "On the cards for the month-long final schedule in Hyderabad is the shoot of some action scenes, including a car chase sequence featuring Akshay. But Rohit is the most gung-ho about filming the dance number. In his signature style, the director has envisioned it as a larger-than-life, carnival song that will see the entire cast of the cop thriller come together. It will be along the lines of the title tracks of Golmaal Again [2017] and Simmba [2018]. An elaborate set will be built for the song, which will also feature as many as 300 background dancers."

A still from Golmaal Again

It may be recalled that Shetty had spearheaded another schedule in Hyderabad last month. The filmmaker had brought his three on-screen heroes — Ajay Devgn aka Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh aka Simmba and Kumar aka ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi — together for the climax.

Rohit Shetty

The filmmaker's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez, confirmed the news of the final schedule.

