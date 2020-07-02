Lockdown Tales: Masaba Gupta shared stunning picture, swims like mermaid in a pool!

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been making the most of her lockdown period at home. From sharing throwback pictures to celebrating Eid and from workout sessions to indulging in home-cooked meals and much more, the 31-year-old has been enjoying the lockdown period the most.

On Wednesday, the ace designer took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself where she can be seen swimming like a mermaid in a pool. Snapped underwater, the beautiful picture shows Masaba Gupta looking stunning in a swimsuit. While sharing the picture with her fans, the House of Masaba founder wrote, "...You are just a drop in the ocean..."

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 7,000 likes. First to comment on the post was actor Sobhita Dhulipala who said, "Yet what is an ocean but a multitude of drops," while actress Esha Gupta posted two heart emoticons. One user commented, "You are the ocean in a drop," while another said, "Love the swim suit!"

A few days ago, Masaba Gupta had shared a leaf from her childhood diaries. In the picture, a young Masaba looked adorable as she posed innocently with her gorgeous curls and embracing smile. While sharing the throwback picture she captioned it: Chhoti Chudail baalon mein kho Jaaoge. She ended her post with a monkey emoticon.

From talking about reviving business amid COVID-19 crisis to sharing pictures of her at-home yoga session; from listening to music to waking up early, Gupta has been making the most of this time.

