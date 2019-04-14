Lost, Runway: Songs to have on your playlist or not

sunday-mid-day

3 songs to have on your playlist or not

1 Lost by Blake Rose: "I'm wide awake missing your face, missing your taste, wishing you were lost with me" - yes, if you are broken heart missing someone, then this is the song for you. The good part? The melody is upbeat and dreamy.

2 Teenage Minds by Jubel: It starts off with a happy guitar melody, and you will be instantly drawn to playing it again and again. This Swedish duo has got the formula right, and you will be humming the song even when you don't know you are.

3 Runaway by Beatrich: Here's a dance song to play when you are feeling low. It will get you saying who the f*** cares. Listen now.

