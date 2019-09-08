Man held for sexually assaulting his daughters in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man was arrested on Saturday for sexually assaulting his two daughters in the city's Sohna area. In her complaint, the mother of the victims alleged that her husband was raping his stepdaughter (17) for the last seven years in her absence and also sexually assaulted his own daughter (11). The complaint was reported to the women police station on Friday.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police said that the woman told investigators that she is a Nepalese national and has a teenaged daughter from her first marriage. In 2003 she married the accused and has an eleven-year-old daughter and a son from him. The victim's mother was unaware of the crime. She was informed by her elder daughter when the accused again raped her on Friday. Following that, she approached the Gurugram police.

Bokan said, "During counselling of the victims, they said they were sexually assaulted by their father on many occasions. They were tightlipped due to the fact that the accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed his crime. A police team immediately arrested the accused on Saturday. He confessed to his crime and was booked under POCSO act."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

