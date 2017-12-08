Mumbai Crime: Married woman cop who went missing was killed by fellow police official

A Thane police inspector was arrested today under the charge of kidnapping a married woman police official who went missing from neighbouring Navi Mumbai 19 months ago

Her family members lodged a complaint against Abhay Kurundkar, who is posted as Police Inspector, Thane (rural), with Kalamboli police station, the Navi Mumbai Police said in a press note today. Her family suspected that she was kidnapped and killed. Bidre's family approached the Bombay High Court as the police failed to trace her. On the orders of the HC, the Kalamboli Police today arrested Kurundkar.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has confirmed the arrest of Kurundkar. He has been booked under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 497 (adultery) 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the IPC, a senior official said. Bidre, who hailed from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, was working in the Human Rights Commission department of Navi Mumbai. Kurundkar had met Bidre at the Sangli Training Centre

