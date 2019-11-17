Mumbai: Ola felicitates top-performing driver partner with gold vouchers

In an event held at Andheri on Friday, Ola, one of the world's largest ride-hailing platforms, recognized its driver-partners, lauding their dedication and excellent track record on the platform. Driver-partners who have demonstrated and delivered outstanding customer service were rewarded with Tanishq Gold Vouchers worth Rs 5,000.

Top-performing driver-partners, along with their families and friends, attended the ceremony. The event that celebrated the successful efforts of these individuals, recognizing their contributions, aimed at motivating and empowering Ola's larger partner community.

Among the list of recipients were Mohammed Sadruddin Shaikh, Omprakash Yadav, and Surendra Kumar Tiwari. These individuals were rewarded for having the best customer ratings owing to minimal ride cancellations and high ride acceptance in the past six months.

Having joined the platform after moving back from the Gulf, Mohammed Sadruddin Shaikh said, "Ola has supported me and enabled me to increase my daily income, and for that I am grateful. There have been multiple instances where customers have left their belongings in the cab and I ensure that these are always returned to them. I do not consider this an achievement, but all part of us doing an honest day's work. Being rewarded for my honesty and commitment is a matter of great satisfaction and I am grateful to all our customers who have recognized my service."

Omprakash Yadav, who displayed admirable work ethic and behaviour while helping a customer get home during the recent Mumbai rains and floods said, "Once a ride request is confirmed, it is my responsibility to take the customer to their destination. So far, I have never canceled a single ride booked by a customer, even during the Mumbai monsoons. There is no better feeling than helping others, especially in times of need. It is an honour to receive this award and I am confident that initiatives like this will motivate my peers and others to do more."

He further added, "Customers have always accorded me with respect and treated me well. There was an instance when I was traveling to Nashik with Ola Outstation and the customer treated me like I was part of his own family and this continues to be my most memorable experience with the platform."

Speaking at the event, Surendra Kumar Tiwari said, "I am thankful for the opportunities that Ola has provided me. The flexibility, support and an opportunity to earn a livelihood has motivated me and helped improve my earning potential. This has had a very positive impact on my life and the life of my family. I have been able to educate my two children, who are studying in Kota. Currently, one is preparing for IIT and the other for NIIT. I have always worked to ensure customers have a delightful experience. This one time, I drove all the way from Bandra to Panvel to return the device of a customer, without thinking about the fuel and time required. The recognition and respect that I have received today is humbling and I am confident that this will encourage other partners to do some exemplary work."

