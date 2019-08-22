Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva eliminated; actress calls out the makers

television

After getting eliminated from Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi Dholakia has called the judgement to be biased and thinks it is totally unfair.

Urvashi Dholakia shared this picture on her Instagram account

After wrestler-couple, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag got evicted, former couple, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva have got eliminated from the show, the episode of which will air this week. The couple had been placed at the bottom four times. This time, however, they had to bid adieu to the show. Seemingly, Urvashi Dholakia is quite unhappy and has questioned the makers of the show.

In an interview with the timesofindia.com, Urvashi Dholakia has called out the makers of the show, and has also placed allegations on the show's judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, for being "biased." She also said that Nach Baliye depends more on drama than talent. When she was told that everyone gets eliminated, so what has irked her and why does she feel this is unfair, Dholakia said, "Well, if a couple has been scoring good marks, which is only increasing every week and there's a certain vote bank that I know we have, then it's difficult for me to believe that we were not able to win the love of our viewers. How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where's the scoreboard to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience votes plus judges' scores?"

She further said that the judges are partial towards a few contestants, and speaking about it, she told the portal, "There were couples who were allowed to re-shoot their acts when there were goof-ups on stage; they were told by our judges that the mistake would be edited. Why was that allowed? If we cannot pre-shoot an act, how can a re-shoot be allowed, especially when it's a live performance? In a reality show, you get one chance — you give it your best and you are judged on that. I thought I was signing up for a non-fiction show and not a fictional one. This is not the first time that I have done a reality show, but yes, it's the first time that I have seen this kind of biased judgement."

When Urvashi was asked what Anuj has to say about it, the actress said, "He's also disheartened as we worked really hard, and everyone from the production team to the contestants felt that the elimination was completely unfair."

Urvashi Dholakia, renowned as Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, thinks that she and Anuj are not teenagers to fight on the screen. The actor feels that they have given enough content to the show.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia's sons want her to get married to ex Anuj Sachdeva

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates