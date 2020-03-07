Nick Jonas celebrates his first Holi with wifey Priyanka Chopra and other B-town celebs

This is the first time that Nick Jonas is celebrating the festival of colours, Holi. Accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick seems to be having quite the time of his life in his second home, ie India. The party, hosted by Isha Ambani Piramal, was attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities who had tons of fun smearing each other's faces with colour and getting drenched in water.

Nick Jonas, too, excitedly shared a few photos and a video from the Holi bash that features him playing Holi with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif. Here's what he posted: "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi"

Looks like fun, doesn't it? And if you want another sneak peek into the party, make sure to swipe left on Nick's post!

Nick and Priyanka looked stunning in their colour-coordinated outfits, and Nick sure seemed to be enjoying himself. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal hosted the grand Holi party at their residence in Worli, Mumbai.

We can't wait for more pictures to surface from the Holi bash and see what all our favourite celebs were up to at the party!

