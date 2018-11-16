Ola-Uber drivers not happy with strike, claim it is politically motivated

national

Ola Uber drivers are being forced to go on strike by the union leaders and threatened with violence and damage to cabs. They do not wish to suffer losses by participating

Drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber said that they are being forced to go on strike by the union leaders and threatened with violence and damage to cabs. File pic

Drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber on Thursday said that though there was a strike call by political unions, many among them were unwilling to join as it gravely affected their livelihood. However, they are being forced to go on strike by the union leaders and threatened with violence and damage to cabs.

Ola driver Ansar (drivers were unwilling to give their full names) said the demands were more political in nature and there was no problem with generating revenue. Those who understood the pattern were satisfied with the profits, with him earning Rs 70-80,000 a month. "Elections are approaching and every party is suffering from the saviour syndrome. But the strike breaks our back and we do not wish to participate," he told mid-day.

Another driver said that the drivers had badly suffered during the last strike which went on for about a fortnight. "We don't want the strike. There are no unions among Ola-Uber drivers and these are forced initiatives," another driver Gurbir said. Trade union leaders have given the company management two days to respond before going on a strike from November 17. It will include a morcha from Bharatmata cinema in central Mumbai to Mantralaya on Monday.

The spokesperson for Uber said, "Given the impact of rising fuel prices on their net earnings, independent driver partners on the Uber platform have recommended, and Uber has agreed to, the institution of a fuel price linked fare mechanism. This is first being rolled out in Mumbai and we estimate it will increase the gross earnings of driver partners by Rs 1 per kilometre. For driver partners, who work approximately eight hours a day, this is estimated to translate into a net earnings increase of Rs 2,000-2,200 per month."

