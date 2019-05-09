Oriental class

things-to-do

Experience the cine brilliance of Japanese director and screenwriter, Akira Kurosawa

This weekend, give a break to all the plotting around the next Game of Thrones twist and marvel at the works of acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa.

The event will showcase Rashomon, the tale of a samurai's ghost, who narrates how he was killed while his wife was molested. Throne of Blood, Kurosawa's rendition of Shakespeare's classic Macbeth, screens next, followed by Dreams, a collection of tales based on the director's own dreams.

On May 12, 4.30 pm to 10.20 pm

At Bombay Art Society, KC Marg, Bandra West.

Log on to matterden.com

Cost Rs 600

