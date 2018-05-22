Paris Jackson on skipping aunt's Icon honour at Billboard Awards: Had no idea

Paris shared cryptic messages about her current dynamic with the Jackson family



Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson was a no-show at the Billboard Music Awards, though her brother Prince, grandmother Katherine and aunt Rebbie supported six-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson receiving her prestigious Icon honour. The model-actress says she had no idea about it.

One day after the Las Vegas event, the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson revealed she "had absolutely no idea" about Janet's tribute on Sunday, or that her own family members would be in attendance, reports people.com.

"No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y'all spammed with hatred," Paris shared on her Instagram Story Monday.

Meanwhile, Paris shared cryptic messages about her current dynamic with the Jackson family.

"Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demand/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family," she wrote.

"As amazing and as s--y as things can be, it is no one's business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be apart (sic) of our lives considering you watched us grow up," Paris continued.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever