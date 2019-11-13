Rafael Nadal angered after journalist asks if wedding led to ATP defeat

Rafael Nadal lost his cool when a journalist asked if his last month's wedding to Maria Francisca Perello was the reason for his ATP Finals defeat to defending champion Alexander Zverev at the O2 area in London on Monday.

Zverev beat Nadal 6-2, 6-4. Nadal was asked whether his October marriage had distracted him or

altered his focus for the game. To which, a furious Nadal, who had an injury doubt before arriving in London with an abdominal issue sustained at the Paris Masters, replied: "I'm surprised I'm asked this after I've been with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life.It doesn't matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I'm a very normal guy. Let's move to Spanish [questions] because that's bulls***."

