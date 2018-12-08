Ranji Trophy: Bowlers, Lad lead Mumbai's fightback v Maharashtra

cricket

In the morning Maharashtra, who resumed at their overnight first innings score of 298 for 3, were bowled out for 352 with medium-pacer Akash Parkar (4-56) being the pick of Mumbai bowlers

Siddhesh Lad

Bowlers and stand-in skipper Siddesh Lad who scored an unbeaten 70 led Mumbai's fight-back against Maharashtra on day two of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match here. After bundling out Maharashtra for 352, Mumbai ended the second day at 196 for 5, still adrift by 156 runs, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Gahunje near Pune on Friday. In the morning Maharashtra, who resumed at their overnight first innings score of 298 for 3, were bowled out for 352 with medium-pacer Akash Parkar (4-56) being the pick of Mumbai bowlers.

The fight-back for Mumbai was continued by crisis man Lad who walked in at number 3 after the early fall of opener Jay Bista (23). Lad, who hit 9 fours and a six in his 151-ball knock, and experienced Aditya Tare (63), who opened the innings, compiled a crucial 109-run stand for the second wicket. But Maharashtra hit back by taking three quick wickets. After Tare departed, experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (12), Armaan Jaffer (6) and in-form Shivam Dubey (4) fell cheaply as Mumbai slumped to 5-181 from 2-143. Shubham Ranjane (9 not out) was holding fort with Lad as the two teams will fight it out for a first innings lead Saturday.

Meanwhile, at Valsad,a close fight was on between Railways and Gujarat for first innings lead. Railways are trailing by 101 runs with seven wickets in hand at stumps on day two. At Vadodara, Yusuf Pathan proved his mettle and struck unbeaten 129 to help his side take the first innings lead against Chhattisgarh. In Rajkot, hosts Saurashtra grabbed the first innings lead after bowling out Karnataka for 217.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever