Recent arrest reveals Mumbai has 24 good-looking women smuggling drugs

The women are into smuggling narcotics, gold and hawala for international gangs, and ANC officials suspect that they have been doing this for the past 10 years

Investigations into the arrest of a woman for smuggling drugs, by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the police, has revealed that in Mumbai alone, there are 24 such women carriers. These are good-looking women, fluent in English, and have four women agents who handle them. A detailed interrogation has revealed the modus operandi of the drug cartel. The women are into smuggling narcotics, gold and hawala for international gangs, and ANC officials suspect that they have been doing this for the past 10 years.

Must fit in as international traveller

As per officials, the international drug cartel is very structured and agents scout for women carriers. In most cases, old carriers who have been in the racket, graduate as agents. The key to becoming a carrier is that the woman should fit in easily as an international traveller, said a police official. As a test, girls are first sent on trips with cigarettes and liquor. "The carrier is not aware of what is inside the package and the more seasoned the carrier, the more important is the package," said the official. Police said each successful trip can fetch carriers anything between Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Four more arrests

The ANC and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials arrested Furkana Khatoon, 27, from Kurla with amphetamine worth R23.25 lakh at the international airport when she was to leave for the Middle East on September 18. Her questioning led to four more arrests, including her agent Tabassum Shaikh, 32, of Musafirkhana, who was a carrier herself, on September 24. Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said they had arrested five suspects including two women and were looking for a few more accused who are involved in the racket.

