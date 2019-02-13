Renowned Tollywood film director Vijaya Bapineedu passes away

regional-cinema

Renowned Tollywood film director Vijaya Bapineedu, who gave blockbuster films like Khaidi No. 786, Gang Leader and Maga Maharaju with superstar Chiranjeevi, passed away at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 83 years old.

Born in a small village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, he was a graduate and had worked as an editor of an entertainment magazine before venturing into Tollywood to direct films. His first movie as a director was Dabbu Dabbu Dabbu in 1981.

Bapineedu, whose real name is Guttha Bapineedu Chowdhary, directed blockbuster films like Khaidi No. 786, Gang Leader and Maga Maharaju with Chiranjeevi, and is often credited with pushing the actor towards his superstardom. The duo worked together in six films. He directed around 25 films including Magadheerudu, Hero and Maharajashri Mayagaadu.

Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi are among the many celebrities of Telugu cinema who have sent their condolences to Bapineedu's family. Bapineedu's last rites will be conducted in Hyderabad tomorrow.

