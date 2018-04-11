Rose Byrne: I have magical memories associated with Peter Rabbit

The film narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail undergo to reclaim their home. It highlights the tussle between humans and animals



Actress Rose Byrne says working on Peter Rabbit was magical as it took her back to her early childhood days. Byrne, associated with films like "The Internship", "Neighbors", "X-Men: Apocalypse" and "Insidious: Chapter 2", was happy to be given a chance to bring the stories of "Peter Rabbit" alive on the big screen with film adaptation.

"I have magical memories about 'Peter Rabbit' stories being read to me (as a child). It was so delightful. I belong to a family of four kids so I related to all that what was going on in the story," Byrne told IANS over phone from Los Angeles in an India exclusive interview.

Director Will Gluck brought the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family on the silver screen through Sony Pictures Animation's Peter Rabbit. The film narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley) undergo to reclaim their home. It highlights the tussle between humans and animals.

In the film, Byrne plays the character of an artist Bea who illustrates the rabbits in her backyard and saves them from clumsy Thomas McGregor, essayed by Domhnall Gleeson. The film, brought to India by Sony Pictures, released in India on April 6.

Byrne says the books are timeless. "They are classic. (All the morals in the stories) still hold(s) up. It is so iconic and something like that in a way holds up," she said, adding that the film is not an extension of the stories.

"Will really wanted to make sure that the magic of the book is retained in the film," she added. Coming from Australia, Byrne has navigated her way into Hollywood by taking up projects like "The Meddler", "Damages", "Annie" and "Adult Beginners". She feels lucky about how her career has shaped up.

"I have been lucky in business. Getting a chance to go out from Australia and work... it is clearly amazing." On the work front, she is busy with her next "Instant Family". The comedy, also featuring Mark Wahlberg, Octavia Spencer and Isabela Moner, is about a couple who find themselves in over their heads when they adopt three children.

