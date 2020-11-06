She blocked me, but now wants marriage!

One of my colleagues became very close to me over a period of time. We used to chat all the time and meet outside 3 to 4 times a week, with a number of nights out. I told her I had feelings for her, after a point, but she couldn’t reciprocate because she said her family would have a problem with the idea. We still met a few times after I told her this, until she suddenly decided to block me. When I confronted her, she said her parents were looking for a guy, and that we would have to part ways. We weren’t in touch for a year after this happened and didn’t meet at all. I took the whole thing badly and went into a depression. I couldn’t concentrate on my studies either. She recently unblocked me and got in touch, apologising for what happened. She says she missed me a lot and is now asking about marriage. What should I do? I still have feelings for her.— RJ

If you still have feelings for her, the first thing to do is meet her, obviously. Give her a chance to explain why things turned out the way they did, what prompted her to block you, and why she changed her mind. Find out more about her family, ask for time, and see if you can rekindle the spark you once had. It may take a while given all that has happened, but this is really up to the two of you. If you can both move on and accept how things have changed, who is to say this relationship can’t work? If you aren’t sure about marriage or commitment, you won’t know unless you give it a chance and see how things evolve. You also have the prerogative of not meeting her, of course, if you choose to simply put this behind you and move on. I suggest you meet though, if only to make sure you don’t regret giving her an opportunity to explain.

