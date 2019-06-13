Sujoy Ghosh: If I have to put my money on anybody, I'll put it on Kangana

bollywood

In an interview with renowned journalist and film critic, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh was asked about his favourite actor, and Ghosh said that if he has to bet his money on somebody then it has to be Kangana Ranaut

Sujoy Ghosh, the director of critically acclaimed films like Kahaani, Badla, Jhankaar Beats and more recently was interviewed by journalist and film critic, Rajeev Masand. The filmmaker was asked, "Who is the one person you (Sujoy) would like to see become a director?" and he replied, "Once I had gone to narrate a script to Kangana, and I think she would make an amazing director. If I had to put my money on anybody I'd put it on her."

The filmmaker further went on to say, "When you narrate a script to somebody and they come back with little things and sees what you are also seeing in the script, which is actually reading between the lines. She was freaking amazing man!" to which Rajeev replied that it's a good choice!

We all have witnessed Kangana prowess in direction when her larger than life project Manikarnika came to life. What we are most excited about is to see Kangana create more of such marvellous super-hits.

I asked @sujoy_g which Bollywood actor would make a good director. Listen in... pic.twitter.com/abuxeDCgBp — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) June 12, 2019

Rangoli Chandel also took to her Twitter account to thank Sujoy Ghosh.

How lovely, thank you @sujoy_g ... so kind and gracious ðððð https://t.co/qzjvhjz2n1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, she and her family plan to stay in Manali, their hometown, till the 18th of this month after which Kangana will return for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya? B-town celebs never fail to give us travel goals and this one shouts, 'Take me back to the good old' mountains!'

The quirky drama, Mental Hai Kya has Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar. Says a source, "The film is a whacky, crazy story that revolves around these two characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar Rao. She plays a girl who's suffering from a mental condition and the film revolves around the prejudices and social taboos attached to the topic. There's already immense stigma attached to depression and mental illness and the makers of the film are tackling the issue with sensitivity."

