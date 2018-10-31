UP govt's go ahead for Jewar airport; issues land acquisition notification

national

The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of land from six villages in Jewar

Clearing the decks for the construction of an airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday issued a notification for the acquisition of land for the greenfield project. The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of land from six villages in Jewar.

A total of 5,000 hectares of land is to be acquired for the greenfield airport estimated to cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 crore. For the first phase of the airport, 1,334 hectare land is required. 1,239 hectare land belonging to farmers from six villages -- Rohi, Dayanatpur, Parohi, Kishorpur, Ranhera and Banwariwas -- will be acquired by the state government and due compensation will be given to them, officials said. The remaining 94 hectare land in the region already belongs to the government. Civil Aviation Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pal Gangwar Tuesday issued the notification for the first phase of acquisition of land.

"Under sub-section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government of Uttar Pradesh is satisfied that a total 1,239.1416 hectares of land is required in the villages Banwariwas, Dayanatpur Kishorpur, Parohi, Ranhera and Rohi in Jewar tehsil of district Gautamm Buddh Nagar for public purpose, namely, the development of the Noida Internation Greenfield Airport, Jewar through the Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh," an official letter read.

The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, is expected to be operational by 2022-23. "It's a big development. All stakeholders involved have worked really hard for this. The administration will continue to ensure that the necessary proceedings hereon are completed on time and the work on the airport begins as scheduled," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told PTI. With the notification issued, the district administration would now take up detailed survey on the land and two months' time would be given to anyone having any objection with regard to the acquisition, administration officials said.

"The governor is also pleased to authorise the Collector, district Gautam Buddh Nagar for the purpose of land acquisition to take necessary steps to enter upon, conduct survey of land, take levels of any land, dig or bore into the sub-soil and do all other acts as required for the proper execution of work as provided and specified under Section 12 of the act," the letter stated. It also stated that without prior approval of the district collector no person shall make any transaction or cause any transaction of land -- sale or purchase -- specified in the notification or create any encumbrances from the date of notification till land acquisitions are completed.

About 6.2 hectares land has been earmarked from Banwariwas village, 395 hectare from Dayanatpur, 171.1 hectare from Kishorpur, 108.4 hectare from Parohi, 124.9 hectare from Ranhera, and 433.1 hectare from Rohi, the letter detailed. A social impact assessment (SIA) study was carried out for the project by the Gautam Buddh University which had submitted its recommendations to the state government. The SIA recommendations were approved by the government on October 10.

According to the SIA report, 5,905 families will be impacted by the project and out of these 5,007 are farmers' families, while 898 are landless families. During the first phase, 1,775 families are likely to be displaced, it added. Some landowners, including farmers and villagers, had initially resisted the land acquisition citing various reasons such as "inadequate" compensation amount and related benefits besides the resettlement policy. Around 72 per cent of the total families had given their consent for the project by mid-October, fulfilling the requisite legalities of at least 70 per cent consent for carrying out any such acquisition under the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act, the administration had said.

