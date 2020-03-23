Cristiano Ronaldo teaches kids to wash hands amid COVID-19

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is embracing every possible measure to protect his family from the ongoing outbreak.

The Juventus star Instagrammed a video showing his children how to keep their hands clean to fight the pandemic.

In the video, his three kids can be seen sitting on high chairs while Ronaldo is applying hand sanitiser on their hands and then instructs them to rub it in before giving them a thumbs up after a job well done.

