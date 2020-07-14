Yash: KGF 2 is going to be massive, five-folds of KGF 1!

Winning accolades and massive love for his sensational performance in KGF 1, Superstar Yash has created an unparalleled place for himself in the nation. His journey to superstardom is filled with a lot of hard work and passion, and his impactful portrayal of Rocky has broken all records, marking him to be the next superstar of the nation.

The anticipation of his next film, a sequel to KGF, KGF 2, has been on an all time high and fans are waiting for the next chapter to enfold. Taking their excitement to the next level, Yash said that the second instalment of KGF will have a magnum opus appeal. He shares, "KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you’ve seen KGF 1, you’ll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!"

Yash burns up the screen with his energy and performance that manages to impress his fans and critics alike. Based on the story of redemption, KGF 1 depicts the storyline in a thrilling way. The movie takes us through the world of gangsters.

His diligence and dedication in gearing up for the K.G.F: Chapter 2 release is extraordinary. He has dedicated all his time to fine the character of Rocky and take it a notch higher, so much that for a 10 minute scene, he stretched his training for 6 months.

K.G.F. Chapter 2 also stars actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and it'll be interesting to watch these two stars sharing the screen space for the first time in the film. The movie will be hitting the screens in 2020, and we cannot miss Yash in action for he will blow our mind with his path breaking performance. The action-drama also has Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

