10 Digital Marketers To Look Out For in 2022

In recent times, it has become a matter of utmost importance for any business to have a digital presence.

A lot of businessmen and start-up founders require the right assistance in talking about their business online. Once the business goes online digital marketing shall generate more revenue for any business. Here is the list of top 10 digital marketing experts in India who help businesses go online and deploy advanced digital marketing strategies to boost their revenue.

Raja Pantham

Raja Pantham has an experience of more than 20 years in the digital marketing industry and has helped 1000+ clients from 12 diversified business verticals. Despite achieving great heights, he still believes himself to be a student who continuously explores and learns the latest trends and strategies in digital marketing, as change is inevitable.

It is his passion and aptitude to explore that landed him in digital marketing. Once he got into the digital marketing field, he fell in love with it. He is also a mentor and trainer who trains business founders and start-up owners to enhance their company. He was featured on the cover page of CEO insights magazine and awarded as the coolest entrepreneur of the year by success magazine, besides being featured in various other magazines

Raja Pantham is helping multiple clients across India and worldwide to scale up their businesses and generate revenues!

Anirban Bhattacharya

With a rich experience of more than 10 years in the Marketing and Advertising Industry Anirban Bhattacharya is working to create more opportunities for the youth to avail. He was also one of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic and this motivated him to start The Rank Company, a firm that offers one-stop digital marketing solutions. They offer jobs exclusively to those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic and hence helping them gain hope.

He began his career as an internet marketing associate in 2010 and worked for a year. He quit his job in 2011 and continued his journey as a digital marketing and content writing freelancer. He came across multiple challenges and has hence gained great exposure and experience.

His company now comprises a team of 85+ freelance content writers and SEO specialists along with 9 on-roll employees who lost their job during the pandemic. Today, The Rank Company helps multiple businesses and start-ups with their digital marketing services.

Shubham Sharma

Shubham Sharma is one of the most renowned digital marketers in India. He is a person who always believes in following one's passion in life. He is the founder of Deeshuumm Digital Dekhbhal, a firm that helps freelancers, entrepreneurs, and businesses to establish and manages their social media handles to reach clients more efficiently.

He has also founded another company called Deeshumm Ventures Private Limited (www.deeshumm.com), a platform that curates content focused on India. It is also a platform for budding poets and writers. This helps and motivates the budding and emerging writers to create more content which ultimately makes them better.

Deethree. in is a digital marketing company founded by Shubham which offers digital marketing services exclusively to politicians and political parties

Meghdut Sinha

Meghdut Sinha has a vast experience of more than 7 years in the digital marketing industry. Over years, he has an experience finding 7 start-ups that helped him learn the essence of entrepreneurship.

While exploring the social media space, he found that small creators need an option to monetize their content as he believes even the smallest contribution to the social media platforms deserves appreciation.

Since then, he has helped more than 1700 people to monetize their content on Social Media. He has developed advanced and proven strategies to help people monetize their content without having a huge follower count or subscriber count.

He believes that success doesn't come overnight and one has to work hard to achieve it. He believes that one should keep his focus on the process rather than on the results.

Omi Gupta

Omi Gupta Having helped more than 20k Business owners, students, and professionals through his life and business skills, Omi Gupta is a Google Top Ranked Niche Clarity Expert, Digital Growth Strategist, Certified Life Coach, and Business Skills Trainer. He is an author, founder, and CEO of GetDigitalOffice (renowned digital marketing and branding firm), Traveller, and public speaker.

Throughout his journey, he has helped over 1000+ business owners and start-up founders to narrow down and pick their micro-niche and also assisted them to scale up their revenue and profits by deploying his highly advanced digital marketing strategies. He is continuously working to widen this list by helping more and more start-ups and business owners.

He provides Virtual CMO (Chief marketing officer) services to startups to help them grow and scale their revenue with in a short span of time.

He has been featured in Indian Saga, CNBC, TEDx, MSMEx and various other platforms to help the Indian economy grow by helping Business owners from various industry.

Mohammed Ehsanullah A

He is the founder of Ehsan Enterprises, a firm that aims to help every business to go digital and hence, easily reach out to their clients with a strong digital presence.

Ehsan Enterprise has developed unique and dedicated digital marketing strategies for companies in different business domains like real estate finance, travel, and tourism. His strategies have given his clients extraordinary returns.

He also has a global track record of accelerating the growth of companies around the globe. It is purely his vision that has taken him to great heights. His company generates multiple crores revenue now.

Manish Madhavan

Manish is an energetic and dynamic digital marketing expert who hails from the town of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. As we all know a country needs both educationists and entrepreneurs and Mr.Manish is a combination of both. He started his career as an educationist and later worked with big corporate giants which helped him understand how various businesses work. He later founded his own venture named The Lead Barrels Pvt. Ltd. His company specializes in lead generation, helping businesses gain premium clients. The Lead Barrels has helped multiple clients boost their business by increasing the profits made. His company is highly value-driven and always ensures honesty, efficiency, and kindness in all its business practices

Keshav Krishnan

Keshav is an experienced blogger and Niche Site Expert. With a demonstrated history of creating a portfolio of niche websites and working on projects for many International brands. His core strength is his deep understanding of content and keywords' intent. Keshav has helped brands like American Express, Citi Bank, and Houselogic to grow their organic traffic via quality Content. He is on a mission to help Young Bloggers earn passive income online and believes that “Content is King” – It is where much of the real money can be made on the Internet. Currently, he is working on his own portfolio of websites in Home Tech Niche (howtl.com), Bird Niche (Bestbirdguide.com), and many others. As we say that digital marketing is the real thing, yes it is very much possible to earn digitally and Keshav is one such real-life expert for this.

Tanmay Nijhawan

There are some names, which do not require much of an introduction. We have one such digital entrepreneur expert Tanmay Nijhawan. He is presently the Co-Founder of Mentor Lab India. With the experts such as Kevin Harrington, the Original Shark from Shark Tank, and James Smiley. He has helped several Digital Influencers and a few Bollywood stars grow their personal brands and Businesses online while he has been on a mission to help them. He is an expert in building Digital Businesses around Personal Brands. In the last 3 years, he has helped build seven 6-figure & two 7-figure businesses with sales & marketing including companies in the Software & E-Commerce domain.

Tanmay is also an International Best Selling Author. He Co-Authored “The Growth Hacking Book 2” along with 100 other authors from 20 different countries which went on to become a World Record.

Ajay Yelegaonkar

Digital marketing expert Ajay Yelegaonkar has a strong reputation in the industry. His company, Digital Marketer For You (DMFY), focuses on deploying super-efficient strategies for digital marketing to help businesses outperform their competitors. Ajay offers solutions that ensure exceptional results beyond the expectations that accelerate the growth of the businesses. The best part is that all these services are very budget friendly which is a great boon for emerging startups and budding businesses.

In today’s world, there are a lot of digital marketers available but picking someone with ethics, values, and expertise is required because only a combination of all these can uplift any business. We have curated a list of India’s Top 10 Digital Marketers who are helping small businesses and startups to develop an online presence and generate revenue virtually. The above list will help you discover the right digital marketing expert you are looking for.