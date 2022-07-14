5 Reasons PLC Ultima Is Way More Powerful Than Bitcoin: Alex Reinhardt explains

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, is taking the financial world by storm. In some ways, it is just another currency that can be bought and sold. Unlike real currencies, Bitcoin is mainly used for investing, rather than paying for things.

In spite of this, its value has experienced the highest volatility in history and continues to fall every day.

In the meantime, PLC Ultima has been predicted to become one of the most important cryptocurrencies after bitcoin within a few years. The coin, which was introduced in December 2021 with a price of $0.10, has seen its price increase to $100,000 in 5 months (at its peak, it was $116,000). PLC Ultima also features a developed ecosystem with its own set of products, which you can already use to pay with these coins in stores and freely buy everyday goods.

Crypto expert and founder of PLC Ultima, Alex Reinhardt, explains why PLCU is much more exciting than Bitcoin and why you shouldn't ignore it.

The price

Looking at a graph of PLC Ultima's price throughout its existence, the overall trend shows that the price only increased. At the time of writing this article, the PLC Ultima coin is valued at over $7,500, and many crypto investors believe it will increase in value ten-fold, hundred-fold, or even a thousand-fold.

Nobody can predict the future price, but the momentum from more than 1.3 million users worldwide,indicates this cryptocurrency is revolutionary.

Faster Transactions and Transparency

The second reason on the list relates to money. PLC Ultima features a developed ecosystem with its own set of products, allowing you to save on transaction fees which are processed within minutes. In addition, the PLC Ultima blockchain is based on the Litecoin blockchain, protected by the CryptoNight encryption protocol, with a guarantee of 100% decentralisation. This means all transactions (wallet’s balance and payment history) are extremely transparent, always available to the user and not subject to any changes after its conclusion.

PLC Ultima widens access to financial services

Many people in developing countries, especially in rural areas, lack access to financial and investment services. Thanks to PLC Ultima’s greener and easier minting technology, PLCU coins can be minted and used even by people who don’t have access to the traditional financial system. Members of the PLCU community can obtain a PLC card that serves as a payment solution worldwide.

To start generating coins to pay online or exchange with other currencies, users simply need to purchase any number of PLCUs and download several free applications to their smartphones (Ultima Farm and Ultima Wallet). They will also need an Ultima Minter certificate, which is a kind of permission for minting purchased separately. The larger the size of the purchased certificate, the more coins can be minted at a time.

PLC Ultima knows no borders

Transactions can quickly be processed from one Ultima Wallet to another without third-party or border restrictions. PLC Ultima also has a network of POS terminals, vending machines and its own payment system with PLC crypto-debit cards, which are already used in stores and for international transfers by more than 1.3 million PLCU community members worldwide.

Crowdfunding with Platin Hero

Platin Hero is an innovative crowdfunding platform that offers a win-win situation for projects and their sponsors. The Platin Hero platform allows businesses to raise funds and attract customers, while sponsors can earn money without risking their own money. How can there be no risk? Platin Hero's blockchain technology, smart contracts, and rules ensure that all sponsors' funds remain on their accounts.

Alex Reinhardt is an international entrepreneur, venture capitalist, business coach, and expert in crypto technology and business development. According to the American business publication Entrepreneur, he is also among the top figures in the blockchain industry. Alex Reinhardt has more than 20 successfully launched IT and FinTech projects and more than 100 training seminars, which altogether gathered 500,000 participants.